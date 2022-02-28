Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Vladimir Putin issues nuclear threat after Russia suffers ‘worst day’ of Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine.

President Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode of combat service”. Read the full story.

2. 'We have been brought together for a reason', says Prince Harry of wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex said he and his wife had been "brought together for a reason" and shared a "commitment to a life of service" as they accepted a top accolade at the 53rd annual NAACP Image awards.

The Duke and Duchess appeared in person at the ceremony to accept the President's Award, which recognises special achievement and distinguished public service. Read the full story.

3. Commuters urged to work from home as Tube strikes threaten to derail return to office

Transport for London is urging commuters to work from home next week as tube strikes threaten to cause widespread disruption.

Although the Government dropped its work from home guidance in January, transport bosses said that workers should try to avoid coming to the office after talks with union bosses broke down last week. Read the full story.

4. ‘Butt out’ of Downing Street parties investigation, Boris Johnson ally tells police

Police should “butt out” of the “farcical” investigation into Downing Street lockdown parties, says a Tory peer who was a close adviser to Boris Johnson as London mayor.

Lord Moylan, who was appointed by Mr Johnson to lead a series of projects in London, said the “partygate” investigation by the Metropolitan Police was “extremely ill-judged” as it was never intended for Covid regulations to be used as a “retrospective” punishment. Read the full story.

Story continues

5. Nicola Sturgeon faces SNP rebellion over gender ‘self-identification’

Nicola Sturgeon is facing an SNP rebellion over her plans to allow Scots to “self-identify” their legal gender, ahead of her government publishing legislation this week.

The Scottish Government will set out on Thursday controversial plans to allow people to quickly change their gender with no need for a medical diagnosis. Read the full story.

Stay up-to-date with breaking news and the latest politics from The Telegraph throughout the day.