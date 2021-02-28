Monday morning UK news briefing: Brazil variant found in Britain

Morning briefing

First British cases with variant feared to evade jabs

The hunt is on. Health officials are searching for a mystery Covid patient thought to be one of the first in the UK to have a Brazilian variant of the virus that may spread more rapidly and evade vaccines. Six individuals infected with the "variant of concern" have been detected in Britain. But Public Health England has admitted it has no idea who one of them is, nor where they were tested, and has begun a scramble to try to find the person and to track down hundreds of passengers on a series of connecting flights into the UK from Brazil last month. "Surge testing" will be deployed in five areas. PHE is particularly concerned about this Brazilian variant because its mutations share features with a South African variant that has been found to respond less well to vaccines. Science Editor Sarah Knapton explains everything we know.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph understands that over-40s will start being called for Covid jabs this month. As soon as next week, the programme will move to offer vaccines to around five million people in their 50s, which should take around two weeks to deliver. More than 20 million people - almost four in 10 adults - have now had the vaccine, meaning the UK is on course to offer jabs to everyone in the top nine priority groups almost a month before its target. Search for progress by postcode.

Police checked up on lockdown flouters during the weekend’s unseasonably warm weather - PA

Giveaway for pubs considered in this week's Budget

A boost for pubs has been discussed by the Government, in which the business rates holiday would be extended and all alcohol duty frozen. Treasury officials have been in talks with the hospitality industry to continue business rates relief and a VAT cut for pubs, restaurants and clubs beyond June 21 - when restrictions could be fully lifted - and potentially into the new year. It came as business chiefs warned the delayed reopening of hospitality will cost the sector £9 billion. Read more of what to expect from Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget on Wednesday, when he will "level" with the public about challenges ahead.

Four-week plan to get fit for the end of lockdown

For the past 12 months, we have effectively been lab rats. The world has changed, and so have our bodies. Whether you are someone who feels you have not moved since last March or kept up with home workouts, we are all seeing and feeling the effect of the pandemic on our fitness levels. Personal trainer Matt Roberts reveals the routine to get you back in shape. Thinking about a diet? Forget it, says Sam Rice. She explains how to shift middle-aged spread with the help of healthy comfort food.

Royal interview | The Duke of Sussex has told Oprah Winfrey his biggest fear was "history repeating itself," a reference to the death of his mother, as he explained his decision to leave royal life. His wife, Meghan, appeared to suggest her experiences in Britain had been "almost unsurvivable". CBS released two excerpts from the blockbuster interview that will air later this week. Read how to watch it in the UK.

Around the world: 'Do you miss me yet?'

Donald Trump declared his political journey "far from over" last night and teased about a rerun for office as he returned to the national stage with a speech designed to firm up the former US president's hold on the Republican Party. "Do you miss me yet?" he asked in his first speech since leaving office after taking the stage to his old campaign rally soundtrack. View our gallery of more striking world pictures of the day.

Mr Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida - Elijah Nouvelage /Bloomberg

Flying high | Rolls-Royce is preparing to conduct its first test flight for a new electric aircraft, Spirit of Innovation, which the company claims will beat the world air speed record for an electrically-powered plane. Rolls-Royce believes it will travel at 300mph, almost 100mph faster than the current top speed. Read our feature by Industry Editor Alan Tovey.

VAR row | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer angrily hit out at rival managers and "outside influences" for a controversial penalty decision going against Manchester United in the goalless draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chief Football Correspondent Jason Burt explains the row.

Beef short ribs with ginger, orange, honey and five spice | Salty, sweet and with a touch of heat - this addictive braise by Diana Henry is the perfect way to serve beef short rib. View the recipe and try Cookbook newsletter.

Something for all | Jessamyn Stanley is a yoga teacher and body positivity activist encouraging women of all shapes and sizes to get moving. She tells Alice Barraclough she is proud to call herself fat.