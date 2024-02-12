Monday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Travel startup Layla — backed by firstminute capital, M13, Booking.com co-founder Andy Phillips, Skyscanner co-founder Barry Smith, and Paris Hilton — said today that it has acquired AI-powered itinerary building bot Roam Around. Roam Around was founded last year by Shie Gabbai, a former Google employee who worked on Waze. As part of the deal, Roam Around's team of five is joining Layla.
Apple Cash will soon offer a "virtual card number" in the iOS 17.4 beta that can be used to shop online where Apple Pay isn't available.
The swinging 1960s could help to unpack a key puzzle of our current era: America's funky economic mood.
Disney's sports streaming ambitions will likely be a challenge, according to Wall Street.
The fiery exchange looked problematic from the outside. From the inside, Reid and Kelce had grown too much together to let it snowball. By the end of the night, the beef was off, and the celebration with Taylor Swift was on.
A fresh reading on inflation and consumer spending will greet investors as quarterly earnings reports continue to pour in.
Through all the success, Mahomes still speaks with a level head as he increasingly grows into the NFL’s version of Darth Vader.
Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.
This was just the second overtime in Super Bowl history and the first under the NFL's new rules.
Kiptum was expected to be a major Olympic contender this year.
The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage is here, and it’s the most substantial update we’ve seen for the model in quite some time.
A gold medal doesn't mean you qualify for the next Olympics.
Clark couldn't quite break the all-time scoring record on Sunday, but the fervor around her potential moment created a spectacle nonetheless.
Long story short, it's time for Swifties to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Two remarkable comeback stories coalesced into one at the Africa Cup of Nations final. Haller and Ivory Coast beat Nigeria 2-1.
South Carolina improved to 23-0 with a dominant effort against UConn.
Tom Brady is expected to purchase a 7% stake in the Raiders.
Nike remains a top consumer discretionary pick, but the need for "newness and innovation" is creating market share opportunities for newer entrants into footwear as well.
Taylor Swift made it to Las Vegas with plenty of time to spare.