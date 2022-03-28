Monday Mystery: Augusta's mayor, 2 chiefs and a police captain were all at a 1935 stakeout

The 1500 bock of Augusta's Picquet Avenue is quiet today. A grocery store involved in a 1935 stakeout no longer exists.

It had to be the highest profile "stakeout" in Augusta history.

Lurking in the darkness in the back of a small Picquet Avenue grocery on a late November night in 1935 were Augusta Mayor R.E. Allen Jr., Police Chief C.J. Wilson, Police Capt. George Folds and Fire Chief John Kennedy.

They had baited a trap and they were there to witness the passing and acceptance of a bribe involving … $10.

The grocer making this modest payoff was named C.L. Gin. He was 27 and the 1930 U.S. Census identified him as the manager of the little store on Picquet at the corner of Gordon Street.

He was born in China, and had come to America when he was 18. He ended up in Augusta where he was known by the city's Chinese community, but said not to be a part of it. He had earlier attracted the attention of railroad police in a case involving stolen cigarettes. However, he had made good on their value, about $50, and was not charged.

Gin returned to newsworthy notice a week before Thanksgiving 1935 when he went to authorities to complain he was being "shaken down" by Augusta Police Lt. M.O. Matthews, who wanted a bribe. Some would later say the threat involved the cigarette case. Others said Matthews suspected Gin was in the country illegally and would have him deported.

Gin does not appear to be financially successful or politically connected, but for some reason his complaint inspired participation from four of Augusta's highest ranking public servants. The four huddled in the back of the store late on a Wednesday night. The merchant was given several marked bills, and the trap was set.

Sure enough, Matthews showed up at 9 p.m. as expected and conferred with Gin in the street outside before accepting a $10 bill.

The trap was sprung.

The four public officials confronted the police lieutenant, who was immediately accused and immediately suspended.

Matthews had a good record. He had been a cop for three decades and advanced slowly through ranks. After his suspension, however, he moved quickly and hired Isaac S. Peebles Jr., one of Augusta's best defense attorneys. He also offered an explanation for his appearance at the store.

Augusta Mayor R.E. Allen Jr. took part in an effort to catch a cop in 1935.

Considered one of the police department's most effective operators inside Augusta's Chinese community, Matthews said he often met and chatted with various merchants. On the night in question, he said, he had simply dropped by Gin's store to "warn" him to avoid a local prostitute. As for the marked money, Matthews said Gin had given it to him when he asked for change.

The Augusta Civil Service Commission, now weighing Matthews' suspension, said it would investigate. It was also decided any criminal charges would wait on the Civil Service investigation. Peebles, Matthews' attorney, said he would prepare a vigorous defense.

In the days that followed, two things happened.

Chief Wilson, Capt. Folds and Gin the grocer, all said they began to get anonymous telephone death threats.

Then the Chinese grocer vanished.

Gin had told his landlord he was “going fishing” and his Ford sedan was found abandoned near the train tracks crossing Dixon Airline Road not far from Phinizy Swamp.

Gin's testimony was considered crucial, so Augusta authorities launched a nationwide manhunt. This included Chief Wilson making a rare airplane trip to Chicago for the purpose of following up a tip on Gin. Illinois authorities confirmed that had received the paperwork ready to extradite Gin back to Georgia, but Chronicle reporters could not find where Wilson went in the Midwest metropolis.

Back in Augusta, Gin's small estate was quickly declared bankrupt by a federal court to pay outstanding debts due in December.

The Augusta Civil Service Commission convened to hear a now flimsy case without the main accuser. The panel asked Matthews to simply "retire" from the department as a lieutenant.

The old cop refused, however, but did accept a 4-1 decision to drop the bribery charge while reducing his rank to private. He would die seven years later, according to a brief newspaper obituary inviting the Fraternal Order of Eagles to attend his service.

Gin was never found, although California death records indicate a man of a similar name and age died two months later in San Francisco.

And for some reason no reporter ever asked the mayor or the fire chief why they had shown up to hide in the dark and witness a $10 bribery attempt.

