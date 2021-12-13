Monday Mystery: Cause of America's deadliest hotel fire in Atlanta still unknown

The Augusta Chronicle's front page after the deadly fire that later estimates lowered to 119 dead.

Seventy-five years ago this month the deadliest hotel fire in U.S. history killed more than 100 people in downtown Atlanta.

That Dec. 7, 1946, blaze at the Winecoff Hotel even touched the Augusta area.

Prominent Thomson businessman and civic leader Peter Knox and his wife, in Atlanta for a doctor's appointment, were among the dead. A Medical College of Georgia student was among the heroes. Augusta author Edison Marshall's scornful assessment of public safety in the state's largest city was published in The Atlanta Journal.

The Augusta Chronicle even reported the odd account of a sightless Augustan staying in a neighboring Atlanta hotel, who had been awakened by the commotion in the street and smell of smoke, and mistakenly fled the safety of his room to wander into the mayhem outside with his guide dog.

The civic disaster at the Winecoff, whose stationery boasted it was "fireproof," spurred action from Georgia's governor, Atlanta's mayor, police detectives, fire chiefs, building inspectors, insurance company investigators, hotel associations and lawyers representing the families of many, many victims.

Everyone wanted to know what caused such a calamity.

They still do 75 years later.

Many said it was just a terrible accident after a drunken guest probably flipped a smoldering cigarette into a mattress left in a third-floor hallway. Others suspected something more sinister.

That didn't matter for Peter S. Knox and his wife, Gertrude. The death of the prominent McDuffie County businessman joined the fire story on the next day's Augusta Chronicle front page.

In the days that followed, The Chronicle would also praise the actions of Dr. Bithel Wall, 24, an Augusta Medical College student working as an intern at Atlanta's Grady Hospital. Wall – president of his medical school senior class – had used a "rickety" wooden ladder to bridge the top of the blazing Winecoff with a nearby building, then helped others to safety.

The story of blind Arthur Hatcher, of Deans Bridge Road, and his guide dog “Mell,” initially identified him as a Winecoff patron who had miraculously been led to safety by his canine companion.

It turned out both were staying at a different hotel.

Augusta author Edison Marshall, whose letter condemning Atlanta fire safety was published prominently in the Atlanta Journal after the Winecoff fire.

Augusta's Edison Marshall, a nationally known author, wrote a scathing rebuke of Atlanta and its failure in public safety, which was prominently printed in The Atlanta Journal.

We send you citizens from around the state of Georgia, Marshall said of Atlanta, today we're “holding their funerals.”

Several of those funerals involved teenagers. Young people from around the state were staying at the Winecoff as delegates of the Georgia Youth Assembly. One of them was Patsy Griffin, of Bainbridge, the 14-year-old daughter of future Georgia Gov. Marvin Griffin.

As the bodies were recovered and identified it was found that 119 of the hotel's 280 occupants had died and another 65 were injured.

When the case went to court two years later, a jury decided the deadly fire was an accident, and while the families and victims in 150 lawsuits did get some money, it wasn't very much.

The legacy of the fire was stronger fire codes and stricter enforcement, the cause of the fire, however, continued to be debated.

For decades there were rumors remembered by old newspaper reporters, former cops and retired firefighters that the blaze was intentionally set, but that raised the question of why someone would try to burn down a hotel?

In 1993, Atlanta newspaper reporter Sam Heys and writer Allen B. Goodwin suggested a reason in their book "The Winecoff Fire."

The authors strongly suggested the blame involved a small-time felon named Roy "The Candy Kid" McCullough. It also depicted a side of the Winecoff many did not know.

The Peachtree Street hotel might have catered to high school student government leaders and Thomson businessmen, but it also found favor with gamblers, Chicago mobsters, cops of questionable ethics and many couples who registered as "Mr. and Mrs. Johnny K. Jones of Jonesboro."

Some suspect McCullough, who would die 18 years later at Reidsville State Prison under equally mysterious circumstances, got mad at the results of a big poker game or perhaps a fight in the Winecoff’s upstairs rooms and decided exact his revenge on someone or everyone in the vicinity by setting a fire.

Why suspect McCullough? Probably because the career criminal was believed to have done same thing at a state prison work camp two years before, possibly to cover up the death of another inmate. That 1945 fire caused $15,000 in damages.

McCullough died in Reidsville in 1964. Some said he was poisoned. The doctors who treated him were vague on details, other than he was in the infirmary for more than week before his death. His medical records were then destroyed as was prison practice.

In fact, records dealing with the Winecoff had a tendency to vanish, according to the book by Heys and Goodwin.

The Atlanta police department, for example, did not keep a record of its criminal investigation of the fire. A copy might have been part of a Fulton County grand jury file, but those records were lost in a storeroom fire in the 1960s.

The main insurance company investigation, believed to have been the most thorough scrutiny of the case, was later discarded per company policy.

And then there was the investigation of Atlanta newspaper staffer Gene Moore. The young journalist had been inspired by The Atlanta Constitution's legendary editor Ralph McGill to write a book on the Winecoff fire.

Moore worked diligently at night and on weekends to interview those connected to the tragedy. He concluded the fire had been set and was narrowing down his suspects.

He kept these records in his desk at the newspaper, where one night in 1966, 30 pounds of notes and interviews vanished. Neither newspaper security nor Atlanta police ever found a clue on where they went.

Moore never completed the project.

