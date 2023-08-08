Monday night shooting in Lansing leaves one man wounded

LANSING — A 29-year-old Lansing man was shot in the leg Monday night, police said Tuesday.

The man, who was struck in the thigh, was transported to a local hospital by Lansing Fire Department medics, where he was treated for the non-life-threatening wound.

Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of East Jolly Road about 10:20 p.m. Monday after reports of a shooting and found the victim upon arriving, Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said.

Gulkis said police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

"This is an ongoing investigation," she said.

Earlier Monday, City and county officials vowed to press on with police enforcement and community violence interruption efforts following a week in which three people were killed and several others were injured in at least six separate shooting incidents.

"It's out of control," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said during a news conference at police headquarters in downtown Lansing. Illegal guns "are all over the place" and "too easy to get," he said.

Lansing police responded to at least four shootings on July 30, including one that left five people injured at a gathering outside the Logan Square Plaza on the city's south side. Another shooting on East Kalamazoo Street July 30 killed Manuel De Jesus Flores, 22. Two teens have been charged in connection with that shooting.

On Thursday, D’Angelo Hayward, 21, was killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured in what police described as a domestic dispute and shooting at an apartment complex on Forest Road at U.S. 127. A Meridian Township teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

On Friday night, Eric Humes Jr., 24, was killed in a shooting in the area of West Holmes and Pleasant Grove roads, police said. A 24-year-old suspect was in custody, and police are seeking charges in the homicide, he said.

