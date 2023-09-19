Monday night shooting leaves 1 injured at Amarillo residence

Amarillo police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of South Carolina on Monday night that left one person injured.

About 11:39 p.m. Monday, Amarillo officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of S. Carolina in reference to a shots fired call, according to the Amarillo Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two people inside the residence, one of whom had been shot multiple times, APD said. A man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw three men running from the scene and leaving in a dark colored sedan, according to APD.

The case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone who has possible information connected to this incident is asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. All tips are anonymous, and can also be made online at www.amapolice.org or via the P3 tips app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police investigate shooting at residence Sept. 18