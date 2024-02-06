Monday Night's 7-day Forecast (2/5/24)
Monday Night's 7-day Forecast (2/5/24)
Patrick Mahomes is back in another Super Bowl. It's another opportunity for him to build on his legacy.
Charvarius Ward was on the Chiefs when they beat the 49ers to win the Super Bowl four years ago.
A first-ballot Hall of Fame tight end, with retirement speculation, who just happens to date a megafamous recording star? That’s a cocktail of media crazy nobody in NFL history could duplicate.
Brett Favre’s legal battle over his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal is far from over.
Goodell called maintaining the integrity of the sport as it leans into the betting space "our No. 1 objective" during his annual State of the League address.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the fallout from SEC & Big Ten commissioners Greg Sankey and Tony Pettiti creating a new partnership on the future of college football.
The Amazon Echo Show is an excellent device for staying in touch with family and friends. Today, the Echo Show 15 and 8 are both on sale for up to 40% off.
Get ready for graphics overload.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller has won my heart ... and that of 25,000+ shoppers: 'I’ll never buy another North Face jacket again,' says a fan. Take that.
Taylor Swift announced her new album at the Grammys. When will it come out? What's the Joe Alwyn connection? Is there a bonus song? Here's what we know.
The veddy British Mini model that found a loyal following in the UK and elsewhere for more than a half-century has folded its spilt rear “barn doors” for the final time. The ultimate Clubman — assuming there won’t be another sequel, and Mini says there won't — rolled off the production line Monday at Mini Plant Oxford in England. The heritage of the Clubman — and of most Minis — is worth recalling because the brand has spawned such affection among its fans.
From star-worthy headphones to affordable board games, these gift bags have it all! (And you too can have what's inside.)
Nneka Ogwumike told the Sparks last week she would not return to the organization that drafted her No. 1 in 2012.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
The lightweight and double-walled beast keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
The Apple Card doesn't charge annual fees, transaction fees or penalties, and users can earn daily cash back on their purchases.
Waist-cinching, smoothing, slimming: This NYDJ sale is not to be missed.