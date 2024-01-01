Monday Noon Weather - 1/1/24
Monday Noon Weather - 1/1/24
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
More than 125,000 Amazon shoppers rely on this handy device — add it to your cart just in time for cold and flu season.
Just place this handy gadget on your can, push a button and let it get to work.
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
At this price, you have no reason to suffer through those New Year knots.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
RM Sotheby's sold the pristine 1989 Lamborghini Countach Silver Anniversary Edition used in the 'Wolf of Wall Street' for $1.65M in New York this month.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Over 263,000 shoppers have weighed in on this digital scale with a perfect rating.
It's time for the Orange Bowl game. Here's how to watch Florida and Georgia face off tonight.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.