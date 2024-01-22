Monday After: Recalling McKinley Presidential Library's name change

Stark County Historical Society's McKinley museum, previously called McKinley Museum of History, Science and Industry, changed its name to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in January 2004.

The building beside the tomb that holds the body of the nation's 25th president and his family is celebrating an anniversary.

It was 20 years ago that Stark County Historical Society's McKinley museum became McKinley Presidential Library & Museum.

"We wanted to create a national recognition that McKinley Presidential Library was part of the presidential community," said Kimberly Kenney, executive director. "I think that has been accomplished, as far as making people aware that if you want to learn more about President McKinley, this is the place to be."

Located at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, adjacent to the McKinley National Memorial, the facility for years was called the McKinley Museum of History, Science and Industry. And it remains an institution that chronicles the history of its community while also celebrating the world of arts and sciences.

Along with it is the McKinley Gallery, the museum offers the far-ranging "Stark County Story" exhibition, the historical Street of Shops, a scientific Discover World, the Hoover-Price Planetarium, and the Ramsayer Research Library.

"This one-of-a-kind presidential library incorporates a history museum, interactive science center, planetarium, and research library into a single adventure through our past, present, and future," its website assures visitors.

But, possessing the largest archive of McKinley artifacts, including digitally preserved presidential papers, of the nation's 25th chief executive, the museum deserved the right and needed to accept the responsibility of being a presidential library, McKinley officials said at the time of the name change in January of 2004.

Longtime plan came to fruition

The name change was made in 2004 in observance of the 161st anniversary of McKinley's birth and announced at the time of the museum's annual observance of McKinley's birthday on Jan. 29.

"We are trying to give more recognition and honor to President McKinley," Joyce Yut, then the museum's director, told Repository staff writer Charita Goshay for an article published in the newspaper on Jan. 30, 2004. "It's not every town that has a presidential facility. We hope to increase visitation to Canton."

Yut noted at the time that the change of names was not a decision made hastily. It had been in the works for five years and the museum's board had given its approval the previous November.

The name change would result in no immediate changes to the operation of the facility, Yut had assured readers.

"We're still going to collect the cultural history of Stark County," she said. "We just want President McKinley to get his due. Because of his policies and the office he held at the turn of the last century, historians are appreciating how he led us into being a global entity."

Not funded by the government

Kenney noted that the McKinley Presidential Library is not a part of the system of presidential libraries that are funded through the National Archives. That library system includes libraries for 15 modern presidents.

"The Presidential Library system formally began in 1939, when President Franklin Roosevelt donated his personal and Presidential papers to the Federal Government," explains a history of presidential libraries at the website for the National Archives. "At the same time, Roosevelt pledged part of his estate at Hyde Park to the United States, and friends of the President formed a non-profit corporation to raise funds for the construction of the library and museum building.

"Roosevelt's decision stemmed from a firm belief that Presidential papers are an important part of the national heritage and should be accessible to the public. He asked the National Archives to take custody of his papers and other historical materials and to administer his library."

A common misconception, said Kenney, is that McKinley Presidential Library is part of that system. Instead, like the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum in Fremont, Ohio, which preserves papers and artifacts for another of the eight presidents with connections to Ohio, McKinley Presidential Library is its own entity.

"People assume we're part of the National Archives, but we're a private nonprofit," said Kenney. "We do a lot of education so the public understands that distinction."

Has reputation as presidential site

That difference in source of funding – members of the public and private grants instead of government dollars – causes little problem with the overall perception of the museum as the official presidential site for William McKinley.

"There is a group of people who travel around the country to visit presidential sites and we are on their radar," said Kenney, who noted that visitors often alert museum officials that they are on a presidential journey. "It almost always happens at the end of their stay and that usually is in the Museum Shoppe."

A lengthy stay in the McKinley Gallery, a stop at the Ramsayer Research Library, or a visit to the adjacent McKinley National Memorial are other clues that such visitors have more than a casual interest in the nation's 25th president.

Despite this presidential focus, the museum continues to look outside of McKinley's life in much the same manner it did decades ago as the Museum of History, Science and Industry.

"A presidential library is a museum," explained Kenney.

Showing visitors the science that governs the world and telling Stark County residents the history of where they live remain significant parts of the purpose of McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, Kenney notes.

But, focusing on the president who is the facility's namesake – a man who is entombed atop the hill adjacent to the museum – has become an ever-increasing part of the museum's mission in the two decades that have passed since it became a presidential library.

"We continue to grow. We have big plans for newer and better ways to celebrate President McKinley's legacy. That's at the top of our minds all the time."

Reach Gary at gary.brown.rep@gmail.com. On "X" (Previously Twitter): @gbrownREP.

About McKinley Day

WHAT – The annual McKinley Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony

WHERE – McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW in Canton

WHEN – Noon Saturday

WHY – To honor President William McKinley's birthday, which is Jan. 29

WHO – In addition to McKinley museum Executive Director Kimberly Kenney, dignitaries will include Canton Mayor William Sherer, State Rep. Scott Oelslager, U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, and Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker.

HOW – The ceremony, free to the public, will include Civil War re-enactors and members of the Army Navy Union, representing President McKinley’s military service. McKinley’s membership in the Freemason will be represented by members of McKinley Masonic Lodge in Canton. A military bugler will play “Taps” from the steps of the McKinley National Memorial.

DETAILS – McKinley Presidential Library is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $13 for adults, $12 for senior adults, $11 for students and children ages 3-18, and free for children younger than 3.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Monday After: Recalling McKinley Presidential Library's name change