Monday Sept 11, 2023 Weather

India will explore the possibility of allowing local firms to list on the London Stock Exchange, ministers from both the nations said Monday, in a move that could allow startups in the South Asian nation gain access to foreign capital for growth. Outside of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, the London Stock Exchange is one of the largest and tech stocks-heavy exchanges. "We are particularly pleased to have made a big step forward with the first confirmation by India that it will explore the London Stock Exchange as an international destination for the direct listing of Indian companies," said British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt at a press conference.