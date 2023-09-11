Monday Sept 11, 2023 Weather
Monday Sept 11, 2023 Weather
Fed officials have signaled they could pause rates this month as they slow their fight against inflation while also warning that more hikes could still be necessary.
India will explore the possibility of allowing local firms to list on the London Stock Exchange, ministers from both the nations said Monday, in a move that could allow startups in the South Asian nation gain access to foreign capital for growth. Outside of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, the London Stock Exchange is one of the largest and tech stocks-heavy exchanges. "We are particularly pleased to have made a big step forward with the first confirmation by India that it will explore the London Stock Exchange as an international destination for the direct listing of Indian companies," said British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt at a press conference.
Coinbase said Monday that it disabled new user sign-up on its exchange product in India in June but remains committed to the country, where its operations have remained in limbo for over a year, issuing clarification to media reports, including one in TechCrunch, that said otherwise citing customer emails. The U.S.-based crypto exchange operator said some customers who didn't meet the company's updated standards received the emails and the message was not representative of Coinbase's India operations.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 U.S. Open men's final.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
The Toronto International Film Festival got a boost on Saturday night from one of music’s biggest names as Lil Nas X celebrated the world premiere of his upcoming documentary, "Long Live Montero."
Trebek went on to host more than 8,000 episodes of the successful quiz show.
If you love camping and own a pickup truck, consider using your truck bed to sleep. A truck bed tent can be added to give you a comfortable place to sleep.
Team USA has failed to medal in two consecutive FIBA World Cups for the first time since 1970.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs.