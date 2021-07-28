Monday shooting suspect held on $2.2 million bond

Jul. 27—TUPELO — A man who allegedly shot two women in Haven Acres, was involved in a second shooting minutes later and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a Monday afternoon chase that ended in the Palmetto community, is being held in jail on a multi-million dollar bond.

Judge Willie Allen set a $2.2 million bond for Charles Edward Boden, 39, of 3499 Willie Moore Road, Tupelo, during an initial court appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bowden faces two charges of aggravated assault, a count of felony fleeing and shooting into a motor vehicle. Tupelo police arrested him on Monday.

Tupelo police were notified around 5 p.m. on July 26 of a shooting at Haven Rentals, an apartment complex located at the intersection of Willie Moore Road and Haven Acres Road.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said Bowden had recently received notice that he was to be evicted.

"For unknown reasons, Bowden fired shots into the victim's apartment," McDougald said. Two adult females were transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition with suspected gunshot wounds, Monday evening. By Tuesday afternoon, their conditions had improved greatly, police said.

Bowden was seen fleeing the area in a blue Hyundai Sonata. Moments later, there was a second shooting about a half-mile away.

According to the incident report obtained by the Daily Journal, a man told Lee County deputy sheriffs that he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of West Garrison Road and Tomlinson Drive around 5:15 p.m. when he was rear-ended by someone in a blue Hyundai Sonata. The other car then pulled up beside him, and the driver opened fire, shattering the driver's window.

The 24-year-old victim said he stepped on the gas and took off. The suspect continued shooting, striking the man's car several more times.

Bowden then headed east on Green Tee Road and turned south on Southern Heights. Tupelo police and Lee County deputy sheriffs pursued the vehicle south on West Road, then onto Palmetto Road and finally onto the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The pursuit wasn't high speed. Pursuing officers relaying information to other officers reported speeds of 30, then 45 and finally up to 50 mph as one of the suspect's rear tires began to disintegrate, possibly from running over a spike strip.

The vehicle eventually stopped. Bowden then fled on foot. He was captured a short distance later.

Bowden was also the subject of a Tupelo Police Department incident report filed Friday, July 23. The female apartment manager at Haven Rentals told police that since she served him with a 30-day eviction notice, Bowden had become a nuisance. He would crank his car without a muffler at all hours of the day and night and had been passive-aggressive toward her.

