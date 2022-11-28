Monday shootings in West Baltimore leave one dead, two injured, police say
One man died and two others were injured in three separate shootings on Monday, Baltimore Police said.
Police said a man was fatally shot in Lucille Park in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon.
Officers arrived in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
About an hour earlier, a 28-year-old was injured in a shooting in Liberty Square in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway at about 12:25 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a hospital for treatment.
Another man was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Bolton Hill, police said.
Police found a 32-year-old man with “apparently life-threatening gunshot wounds” in the 800 block of North Belnord Avenue, according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition, police said.
Anyone with information about these shootings is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.