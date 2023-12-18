Monday’s storm: Which Mass. communities had the strongest wind gusts, highest rainfall totals?

Monday’s storm brought powerful wind gusts and drenching rain to Massachusetts, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in communities across the state.

The jackpot wind gust of 90 mph was recorded at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, while gusts topping 50 mph led to a ground stop at Logan Airport in Boston.

Heavy rain also caused flooding in many areas, including Wellesley, where police closed Route 9 at Route 16 due to impassable road conditions.

Route 9 is closed at Route 16 due to flooding. Several sections of Route 9 are severely flooded. pic.twitter.com/RW4O31iMMR — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 18, 2023

The powerful gusts toppled trees and downed power lines, resulting in hundreds of thousands of power outages, MEMA’s tracker showed.

Here is a list of some of the strongest gusts recorded in the Bay State:

Milton - Blue Hill Observatory: 90 MPH

Boston - Logan Airport: 68 mph

Fairhaven- West Island South Point: 64 MPH

Fall River- Borden Flats Light: 64 MPH

Rockport - Thatchers Island: 63 MPH

Marstons Mills: 60 MPH

North Weymouth: 56 MPH

Acushnet: 55 mph

Sturbridge: 54 MPH

Woods Hole: 54 MPH

Worcester: 51 MPH

Bradford: 49 mph

Brockton: 48 mph

Granby: 47 mph

Westford: 45 mph

Hopkinton: 44 mph

Haverhill - Scotland Hill: 44 mph

Beverly: 43 mph

Billerica: 42 mph

Gloucester: 42 MPH

Stow: 41 MPH

Wayland: 41 MPH

South Swansea: 41 mph

Sturbridge: 41 mph

Wareham: 41 mph

Stoughton: 41 mph

Amherst: 40 mph

Here is a list of some of the highest rainfall totals recorded in the Bay State:

Westhampton: 5.17 inches

Conway: 3.38 inches

Buckland: 3.23 inches

Dudley: 3.10 inches

Williamsburg: 2.87 inches

Colrain: 2.7 inches

Westfield: 2.57 inches

Plainfield: 2.48

Northampton: 2.43 inches

Lakeville: 2.34 inches

Florence: 2.2 inches

Fitchburg: 2.21 inches

Easthampton: 2.16 inches

Middleboro: 2.05 inches

Attleboro: 2.03 inches

Assonet: 2.02 inches

Sherborn: 2 inches

West Springfield: 2 inches

Bellingham: 1.98 inches

Northbridge: 1.92 inches

Milford: 1.9 inches

Franklin: 1.9 inches

Pepperell: 1.9 inches

Greenfield: 1.9 inches

Taunton: 1.86 inches

Hanson: 1.86 inches

Bridgewater: 1.86 inches

Medway: 1.84 inches

Sturbridge: 1.84 inches

Framingham: 1.82 inches

Rehoboth: 1.81 inches

Sudbury: 1.8 inches

North Marshfield: 1.8 inches

This list will be updated as more totals are reported.

