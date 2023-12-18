Monday’s storm: Which Mass. communities had the strongest wind gusts, highest rainfall totals?
Monday’s storm brought powerful wind gusts and drenching rain to Massachusetts, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in communities across the state.
The jackpot wind gust of 90 mph was recorded at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, while gusts topping 50 mph led to a ground stop at Logan Airport in Boston.
Heavy rain also caused flooding in many areas, including Wellesley, where police closed Route 9 at Route 16 due to impassable road conditions.
Route 9 is closed at Route 16 due to flooding. Several sections of Route 9 are severely flooded. pic.twitter.com/RW4O31iMMR
— Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 18, 2023
The powerful gusts toppled trees and downed power lines, resulting in hundreds of thousands of power outages, MEMA’s tracker showed.
Here is a list of some of the strongest gusts recorded in the Bay State:
Milton - Blue Hill Observatory: 90 MPH
Boston - Logan Airport: 68 mph
Fairhaven- West Island South Point: 64 MPH
Fall River- Borden Flats Light: 64 MPH
Rockport - Thatchers Island: 63 MPH
Marstons Mills: 60 MPH
North Weymouth: 56 MPH
Acushnet: 55 mph
Sturbridge: 54 MPH
Woods Hole: 54 MPH
Worcester: 51 MPH
Bradford: 49 mph
Brockton: 48 mph
Granby: 47 mph
Westford: 45 mph
Hopkinton: 44 mph
Haverhill - Scotland Hill: 44 mph
Beverly: 43 mph
Billerica: 42 mph
Gloucester: 42 MPH
Stow: 41 MPH
Wayland: 41 MPH
South Swansea: 41 mph
Sturbridge: 41 mph
Wareham: 41 mph
Stoughton: 41 mph
Amherst: 40 mph
Here is a list of some of the highest rainfall totals recorded in the Bay State:
Westhampton: 5.17 inches
Conway: 3.38 inches
Buckland: 3.23 inches
Dudley: 3.10 inches
Williamsburg: 2.87 inches
Colrain: 2.7 inches
Westfield: 2.57 inches
Plainfield: 2.48
Northampton: 2.43 inches
Lakeville: 2.34 inches
Florence: 2.2 inches
Fitchburg: 2.21 inches
Easthampton: 2.16 inches
Middleboro: 2.05 inches
Attleboro: 2.03 inches
Assonet: 2.02 inches
Sherborn: 2 inches
West Springfield: 2 inches
Bellingham: 1.98 inches
Northbridge: 1.92 inches
Milford: 1.9 inches
Franklin: 1.9 inches
Pepperell: 1.9 inches
Greenfield: 1.9 inches
Taunton: 1.86 inches
Hanson: 1.86 inches
Bridgewater: 1.86 inches
Medway: 1.84 inches
Sturbridge: 1.84 inches
Framingham: 1.82 inches
Rehoboth: 1.81 inches
Sudbury: 1.8 inches
North Marshfield: 1.8 inches
This list will be updated as more totals are reported.
For more on this storm, visit the Boston 25 Weather Page.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW