Monday voter registration deadline for March 5 primaries

This is a big year for politics across the map. President Biden will be vying for another term in office. Senator Ted Cruz is hoping for re-election as well, and currently faces 14 Democratic hopefuls. Representative Jodey Arrington was recently endorsed by former President Trump in his bid for re-election to the House of Representatives, and the list goes on.

If you want your voice to be heard in the upcoming elections, make sure your voter registration is complete by Monday, February 5, with the Taylor County board of elections. The Democratic and Republican primaries will take place on March 5, with early voting running from February 20- March 1.

Deadline to register to vote in the March 5 party primaries is Monday.

Local elections likely decided in the primary

Some local elections will likely be decided on March 5, as they only have candidates from one political party. As a result, the Democratic ballot in Taylor County will not have certain offices listed on it.

The Taylor County Sheriff race is one of these such offices. As all three candidates are running as Republicans, the race could be decided on March 5. Incumbent Sheriff Ricky Bishop will be facing off against District Attorney Investigator Shay Bailey and Anson Police Officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr.

This is also the case with the Taylor County Commissioner for Precinct No. 1. Both incumbent Randy Williams and Javier Villareal have registered for the Republican Primary, with no opposing Democratic nominees.

If these races are too close to call after the Primary, there could be runoff elections on May 28.

According to Freda Ragan, Elections Administrator for Taylor County, one candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote in order to be declared the winner and featured on the November ballot. If, however, "no one candidate receives 50% plus, then there will a runoff election on Tuesday, May 28, 2024."

Ragan also reminds Abilenians that Texas "is an open primary state," therefore voters will not register with a party. When citizens go to vote in a primary, everyone "will select a Republican or Democratic ballot," in order to vote.

Early voting for the March election will be Feb. 20 - March 1.

Early voting locations

Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Abilene, TX 79602

Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street, Abilene, TX 79601

United Supermarket – 1095 Judge Ely Blvd., Abilene, TX 79601

United Supermarket – 920 N. Willis Street, Abilene, TX 79603

United Supermarket – 3301 S. 14th Street, Abilene, TX 79605

Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606

For a list of operating hours, see the Taylor County Elections Office.

County residents who want to register to vote should contact the elections office by Monday. Mail-in applications must be postmarked by March 5. The clerk’s office also has registration forms available.

And remember to vote on Super Tuesday March 5. It is now Abilene's turn to be heard.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Monday voter registration deadline for March 5 primaries