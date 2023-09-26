These are Monday’s winning Powerball numbers as lottery jackpot swells to $785 million

It’s time again to check those Powerball tickets carefully because Monday’s estimated jackpot is worth $785 million to the lucky winner.

The winning numbers, drawn Monday, Sept. 25, were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50; the Powerball was 4. The Power Play, a bonus multiplier for some ticketholders in other states, was 2X.

There was no grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, and there was just one winner in California who matched the five white balls but not the red Powerball — the lucky winner, who bought their ticket in Burbank, is expected to collect a prize worth $5.4 million. Two other tickets that matches the five main numbers were sold in New York and Florida.

The last Powerball jackpot, where all six numbers were matches, came July 19 when a ticket was sold in Los Angeles that was worth $1.08 billion. The grand prize has been building steam since July 22 — the Powerball has been drawn 27 more times since without a jackpot winner.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The estimated $785 million jackpot Monday would be worth $367 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to California Lottery officials

That lump sum would be less after taxes — 25% is withheld by lottery officials with the winner responsible for the rest. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

If someone draws the lucky numbers, Wednesday’s drawing will reset to $20 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The contribution to education from this most recent Powerball sequence, which started in April, is estimated to be about $40.5 million, according to the California Lottery.