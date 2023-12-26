Here are Monday’s winning Powerball numbers; lottery jackpot is worth $638 million

It’s time again to check those Powerball tickets carefully, because Monday’s estimated jackpot is worth $638 million and can make a late Christmas gift for the lucky winner.

The winning numbers, drawn Monday, Dec. 25, are 5, 12, 20, 24, 29; the Powerball was 4. The Power Play, a bonus multiplier for most tickets sold across the nation, was 2x.

There was no grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. No tickets sold for Saturday’s drawing matched the five numbers without the Powerball for a prize that would’ve been worth a little more than $2 million.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The estimated $638 million jackpot Monday would be worth $321.1 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

That lump sum would be less after taxes — 25% is withheld by lottery officials with the winner responsible for the rest. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

If someone draws the lucky numbers, Wednesday’s drawing would reset to $20 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.