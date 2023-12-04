Monday's Child: Asa, 8, and Lilianna, 10, are an amazing sibling group who like karate

Asa, 8, and Lilianna, 10

Asa, 8, and Lilianna, 10, like karate.

Lilianna and Asa are an amazing sibling group hoping to be adopted together. Lilianna "Lilly," the older sister, is very outgoing. She is described as active, fearless and strong-willed. Lilly also has a side she describes as “classy,” such as enjoying getting her nails done and putting on makeup. She attends karate class and really enjoys it. Lilly also loves art, enjoys watching cartoons and helping her foster mother in the kitchen. In school, she performs at grade level and would benefit from support and consistent structure to stay on task. Lilianna is severely allergic to cats and dogs and families with cats will not be considered but her social worker would consider a family with a hypoallergenic dog.

Asa, the younger brother, unlike his big sister, has an introverted personality. He also likes to attend karate class. Asa likes indoor activities like mind-stimulating games that include problem solving, drawing and playing with cars. He also loves outdoor activities such as going to the park. In school, Asa performs above average compared to his peers.

Lilly and Asa will bring joy to a home that can provide them with structure, consistency and freedom to express their emotions. They will do well in a loving two-parent family of any constellation, where they can be the only or youngest children in the home. Asa is biracial, being of African-America and Caucasian descent, and interested families must be dedicated to providing appropriate information and ethnic and cultural role models regarding his culture, which includes discussing racism and discrimination.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Asa, 8, and Lilianna, 10, are amazing siblings