Monday's Child: Demitria 'Demi,' 19, is life of the party, enthusiastic, very outgoing

Demitria, 19, is the life of the party.

Demitria ("Demi") has an enthusiastic, very outgoing and well-spoken personality. She is mindful of and continues to work on her boundary setting and is not afraid to reach out for help when needed. Demi is very good at expressing her opinion while connecting to others' energy. Some of Demi's favorite activities are hanging out with her friends, doing her makeup/self-care, cleaning her apartment and baking. Demi is good at keeping a clean space, advocating for herself, setting boundaries and goal setting. Demi’s favorite memories consist of going to Boston and concerts with friends.

Demi is of Caucasian descent. Demi graduated from high school and has a plan to attend college or a university in the future. Her plan is to study social work and work at the Department of Children and Families. While in high school Demi enjoyed math class and stayed busy in lots of activities like cross-country and dance.

Demi would do best with at least one mother figure in her home and a family who loves and supports her. Demi wants to feel comfortable talking to her family and to help her maintain connections with her birth father and extended family.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Demitria 'Demi,' 19, is life of party, enthusiastic