Monday's Child: Hailey, 'Kai,' 16, loves animals and is sociable and funny

Hailey, "Kai," 16

Hailey, 16, loves animals. Hailey wrote the following to help people get to know her:

"Hi, my name is Hailey. I go by Kai and I am a sociable, funny, cool, kind, sweet and outgoing person. I am someone who likes to stay on topic, listen to others and am a good planner. I consider myself a brave person and a hard worker. I would also describe myself as artistic and creative. I enjoy singing, playing guitar and making crafts. I was recently accepted to a local trade school and I am excited to start there. I hope to open a restaurant one day and learn how to cook more.

"I have several family members who I am close with including my aunt and grandmother. I am particularly close with my aunt who I speak with about funny things, my emotions and my hopes. Along with my many strengths I also have many talents and interests. I like to ride horses, play hockey, video games, board games and go swimming. I like to cook, bake and draw anime.

"I am looking for a family that will love me and have fun with me! I would like to do many activities with my family including horseback riding, arts and crafts, movie nights and cooking/baking. I am also learning to play the piano. I also would be a big help to my family by doing chores, playing with any siblings and making everyone laugh. I would also love a visiting resource. I hope to speak with you soon!"

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Hailey, 'Kai,' 16, loves animals and is sociable