Monday's Child: Happy and healthy Bacari, 17, can tell you about space and meteorites

Bacari, 17, can tell you about space and meteorites.

Bacari is a healthy and happy young man described as both active and energetic. He enjoys walking, playing basketball and participating in other outdoor activities. Bacari warms up to people as he gets to know them and he enjoys socializing with peers and adults. Bacari expresses himself through narrative writing and also uses arts and crafts as a creative outlet. One of Bacari’s many interests is space and meteorites; he is able to talk on this topic at great length. People who know Bacari say that he has a great sense of humor. He does well in school and although he is currently unsure of the type of career he would like to pursue, he enjoys animation and creating cartoons and comics, which may lead to a vocation later in life.

In a poem written by Bacari, he describes himself as nice, energetic and smart. He prides himself on being a brother to his sibling and lists his preferred activities as video games, watching TV and art. Bacari is gratified by beating a number of different video games, which he does on his downtime, but he is also looking forward to getting a job. Although he has experienced anger and fear, Bacari also recognizes the times that he has felt happiness. Writing this poem at a recent event took courage and vulnerability that Bacari handled masterfully.

Bacari is looking for a forever family that he hopes will be loving and structured, but not too strict. All family constellations will be considered including those with older or younger children in the home. Bacari does have biological connections that an adoptive family would need to help him maintain. He also feels connected to his community and would love to have that fostered as well.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Bacari, 17, can tell you about space and meteorites