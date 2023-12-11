Monday's Child: Joel, 13, considered the 'voice of reason,' is funny and loves all animals

Joel, 13

Joel, 13, and loves all animals.

Joel is a funny, intelligent and loving young man described as being engaging and lots of fun to talk with. He enjoys connecting with others, particularly one on one. Joel is the considered voice of reason in his peer and family relationships, always helping to solve problems. He is also described as curious and loves learning new things, especially if it involves animals. He is a great advocate for himself and will not hesitate to ask questions. Joel also enjoys playing games on his tablet and solving puzzles. Joel hopes to be a veterinarian or archaeologist one day. Joel is doing very well in school with the support of an IEP and has developed positive peer relationships. He looks forward to visiting his biological family and is very caring toward his biological siblings. Joel is always getting them gifts when they visit.

Joel will do best in any loving two-parent family constellation with or without other children in the home. He is looking for a family that has a dog or willing to get a dog. An ideal home for Joel would provide him with love, support and a great deal of structure. He is biracial, being of Hispanic and Caucasian descent, and interested families must be dedicated to providing him the appropriate information and ethnic and cultural role models about his culture that he requires, including discussing racism and discrimination. Potential families must be open to supporting his relationship with his three siblings and with his biological parents, with whom he has biweekly visits.

