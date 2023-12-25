Monday's Child: Jose, 15, is a happy kid that loves to joke around and visit new places

Jose, 15

Jose, 15, loves to visit new places.

Jose is a happy kid that loves to joke around with others. He is a great artist and specifically loves to paint. Jose also enjoys board games, listening to music and playing video games. He spends a great deal of time outdoors and loves visiting new places. When first meeting Jose, he is a bit shy, but upon getting to know him, he is very talkative and opens up easily. Jose strongly benefits from his close connections; he is very sweet and caring about others.

Jose is in junior high school at his local public school. He overall receives average grades and has positive peer relationships. Jose also has a connection with his guidance counselor and teachers, and looks for extra support from them when needed

Jose has done well being placed in a family setting and is looking forward to finding the right home for him. He would benefit from having a male role model, potentially an older brother. Jose benefits from structure and routine and will thrive in an environment that can incorporate that into his daily life.

