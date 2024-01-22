Monday's Child: 'Shay,' 13, a sweet, polite girl who loves singing and making TikTok videos

Shakespeane "Shay," 13

Shakespeane, 13, who goes by "Shay," is a sweet and polite girl.

Shay's social worker describes her as lovable and engaging. She has a good imagination and sense of humor. Shay is well liked by all of the adults in her life and they note her as being extremely kind and having an empathetic nature. Shay loves music, singing and making TikTok videos. She also enjoys playing volleyball, makeup and getting her hair done.

Shay will thrive in a loving and stable family of any constellation that can provide her with opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, spend time with peers and support her as she develops into a teenager. Shay is longing for a permanent family and told a social worker, “I just want to be adopted somewhere peaceful, where I can stay for a long time. Maybe there will be a brother or a sister, but it doesn’t matter as long as I don’t have to keep moving and everyone is nice.” Shay’s social worker feels that she will do best as the only or youngest child in a home.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: 'Shay,' 13, a sweet, polite girl who loves singing