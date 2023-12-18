Monday's snow to melt quickly. Holiday highs will be near 50 degrees.

Wet, snowy winds blow through while motorists drive south on North Michigan Street on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in downtown South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — Was Monday's snow a Christmas miracle or just a cruel prank by good old Mother Nature in Michiana?

Any snow that was on the ground Monday has now quickly melted as we are looking for temperatures to be well above average. In fact, we’re looking at 10 to 15 degrees above where we should be, which is near 35° for afternoon high temperatures, and we’re forecasting highs near 50 degrees for the Christmas holiday weekend.

The culprit for another warm spell is again these ridges in the jet stream that block the cold and snow from moving in from the north. A strong El Niño as been the driving factor for our delay in winter weather so far this 2023-2024 winter season.

Pedestrians walk along South Michigan Street on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in downtown South Bend. Snow blew into the area Monday morning, but it's expected to melt quickly and give way temperatures near 50 degrees for the upcoming Christmas holiday weekend.

But we all know the bear does not hibernate forever. Winter will show its face sometime in early 2024.

The record high for Christmas Eve, 60 degrees, was set in 1982. The record high for Christmas Day, 65, also was set in 1982.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Snow to melt fast, followed by highs in the 50s for Christmas weekend