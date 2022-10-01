As Mondelez International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDLZ)) market cap dropped by US$5.6b, insiders who sold US$12m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) sold US$12m worth of stock at an average price of US$63.66 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 7.0% last week, the company's market value declined by US$5.6b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Mondelez International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Fredric Reynolds, sold US$5.7m worth of shares at a price of US$63.29 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$54.83). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Mondelez International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Mondelez International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Mondelez International insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$90m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mondelez International Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Mondelez International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Mondelez International in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Mondelez International and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

