Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.35

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Mondelez International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDLZ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.35 on 14th of October. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

See our latest analysis for Mondelez International

Mondelez International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Mondelez International's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 4.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 50%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$1.16 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.9% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. In the last five years, Mondelez International's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 8.7% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Our Thoughts On Mondelez International's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Mondelez International will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Mondelez International that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Divers Find Source Of Oil Leak In Gulf Of Mexico After Hurricane Ida

    Aerial photos released last week showed a miles-wide oil slick on the surface of the Gulf about two miles off Louisiana's coastline.

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal's debut film 'The Lost Daughter' is a complex and accomplished thriller

    The Lost Daughter" boasts an A-list cast including Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. The film will be released by Netflix in the fall.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • What's in your mutual fund? The collapse of Infinity Q is a warning to investors

    Marshall Glickman, owner of an online bookseller in Vermont, is experiencing that bull market rarity — a mutual fund collapse. What happened?

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Under $50 That Could Double Your Money

    There are some investment alternatives, though, that don't need a hefty initial amount and don't take an agonizingly slow period to grow. You might have a negative mental picture when you think of cannabis stocks. Cresco expects to have an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion by the end of this year.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • This Cheap Stock Could Make You Forget About AMC and GameStop

    Offering a mix of value and growth, this popular retailer belongs on every investor's watch list.

  • 3 Overlooked Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    While the bigger and well-known dividend-paying companies get all the attention, some hidden gems can also significantly boost your dividend income. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) is a top producer of titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in a wide range of products such as coatings, plastics, and paper. Around 50% of Kronos' common stock is owned by Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and another 30% is owned by NL Industries (NYSE: NL).