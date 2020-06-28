Mondelez Is a Solid Pick Among Consumer Staples

Consumer staple stocks are among the favorite investments for dividend growth investors as these companies often produce steady growth over long periods of time. This steady growth often comes with growing dividends. One consumer staple company that I find to be of interest is Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Company background and recent earnings results





In 2011, Kraft Foods announced it would split into an international snack and beverage company and a North American grocery company. That international snack and beverage company would become Mondelez in October 2012. Today, Mondelez is a leading manufacturer and distributor of snack foods and beverages, selling its products in 160 countries.

Source: Investor Presentation, slide 3.

The company's well-known brands include Oreo, Ritz, Triscuit, Chips Ahoy!, Tang and Trident. Mondelez led all other competitors in terms of market share for biscuit snacks in 2019. The company holds second place in terms of market share for the chocolate and gum and candy sector. Mondelez has a market capitalization of $71.5 billion today.

Mondelez released first-quarter earnings results on April 28. Adjusted earnings per share increased 6.2% to 69 cents, topping Wall Street's expectations by 3 cents. Revenue grew 2.6% to $6.7 billion, coming in nearly $97 million higher than expected.

What really stood out about the quarter is the company's organic growth, which was 6.4%. The market had anticipated organic growth of 4%. Expectations were already very high and Mondelez managed to top them. Even more impressive is that the company had 3.7% organic growth in the first quarter, so the two-year stacked organic growth is more than 10%. That isn't too common among snack food and beverage companies.

Source: Mondelez First-Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 6.

Digging down deeper, we see it was developed markets that were really behind the gains in organic growth. These regions had 7.6% organic growth in the first quarter, with double-digit increases in March alone. North America was the clear leader with 13.4% organic growth, led by more than 12% growth in volume and mix. Pricing was higher by almost 2%. Europe, which is Mondelez's largest market at 39% of total revenue, had 4.3% organic growth, again, mostly due to volume growth.

Currency was a substantial headwind to results for emerging markets. Latin America was down 9.3% and Asia, the Middle East and Africa dropped 2.5% on a reported basis. In terms of organic growth, emerging markets held up fairly well. These regions dropped by low single digits in March, but organic growth for the quarter for these regions was still higher by 4.5%. Latin America had 7% organic growth as pricing increases of 8.9% were partially offset by a 1.9% decline in volumes. However, it should be noted that all of the growth came from Argentina due to higher inflation in the country. Otherwise, sales were flat for the rest of Latin America. Asia, the Middle East and Africa had 2.2% organic growth, almost evenly split between volume and mix and pricing gains.

The growth found in developed markets and the weakness in reported sales for emerging markets can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers stocked up on products in North America ahead of stay-at-home orders while emerging markets saw more abrupt lockdowns that had an impact on sales and distribution.

Despite these challenges, Mondelez held or increased its share in 80% of the markets that it maintains a presence. Biscuits as a category, which makes up about 45% of total revenue, had a surge in demand that led to at least mid-teen growth in sales for Oreo, Ritz, Triscuit, Wheat Thins and belVita in the U.S. These products added 2.5% to growth in the last three weeks of the first quarter alone. Even China had some positive news, as Biscuits were higher by 7% to close the quarter.