Is Mondias Natural Products (CVE:NHP) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Mondias Natural Products Inc. (CVE:NHP) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Mondias Natural Products's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of May 2019 Mondias Natural Products had CA$214.8k of debt, an increase on CA$165.3k, over one year. But it also has CA$412.8k in cash to offset that, meaning it has CA$198.0k net cash.

A Look At Mondias Natural Products's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Mondias Natural Products had liabilities of CA$240.0k falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$150.2k due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$412.8k as well as receivables valued at CA$124.6k due within 12 months. So it actually has CA$147.2k more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Mondias Natural Products's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the CA$8.84m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Mondias Natural Products has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Mondias Natural Products will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Mondias Natural Products managed to grow its revenue by 33%, to CA$528k. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Mondias Natural Products?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Mondias Natural Products had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CA$1.2m and booked a CA$2.0m accounting loss. With only CA$413k on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Mondias Natural Products's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Mondias Natural Products insider transactions.