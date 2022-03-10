Mondovi man gets probation for exposing young kids to cocaine

Mar. 10—EAU CLAIRE — A Mondovi man will spend four years on probation for exposing both of his young children to cocaine.

Lamont L. Grayson, 39, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of neglecting a child and bail jumping.

A misdemeanor count of neglecting a child was dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Grayson cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users, or his children without approval from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Grayson must also undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment. He must comply with directives from the human services department.

According to the criminal complaint:

A social worker told an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy in August that Grayson may have been exposing his 3-year-old and 8-year-old daughters to cocaine when he had periodic visitations with the girls at his Mondovi residence.

The social worker said both of the children and Grayson himself tested positive for the presence of cocaine through hair follicle tests.

The social worker said the girls are in alternate care with a family member, but Grayson had overnight visits and was working toward reunification. The mother of the children was incarcerated at that time and has not had any recent visitation with the girls.

Despite the hair follicle tests, Grayson denied using cocaine.

"I do not do drugs and there are absolutely no drugs in my house," he said. "I have no idea how my daughters have cocaine in their system."

Grayson said his daughters are not around anyone but him and their grandmothers.

"I don't do drugs. I don't smoke weed. I don't know how this (expletive) is in my system," Grayson said.

The alternate caregiver told authorities the girls are very protective of Grayson and have not said anything of concern.

The caregiver also had a hair follicle test, which was negative for all substances including cocaine.

Grayson was free on a signature bond for a pending 2020 felony case in Eau Claire County. The bond required him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Grayson was convicted of a felony count of cocaine delivery in January 2018 in Eau Claire County.