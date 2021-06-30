Mondovi teen charged with child pornography

Jun. 29—EAU CLAIRE — A Mondovi teen was found with multiple depictions of child pornography on his phone, authorities say.

Amos Q. Dillon, 17, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Dillon is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday, July 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Eau Claire Police Department received a tip in February from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography being located by Google.

Google submitted two tips, one coming on Dec. 18 when a suspected child pornography video was uploaded to Google servers. Through investigation, the tips led police to Dillon.

Police spoke with Dillon's mother on April 29. Dillon had told her that he has gotten into arguments with who he describes as "trollers." She explained trollers to be men seeking younger females on Discord, an instant messaging and digital distribution platform.

She described Dillon as a person who liked the role to try to catch a predator, claiming he was against child pornography and wanted to catch trollers.

Dillon had been living at a residence on Ferry Street. The residence was searched and a cellphone was seized from a bedroom that was used by Dillon.

During an interview with police on May 4, Dillon admitted to possessing child pornography. Dillon said he had a separate file on his phone called "Mega" that he would use to store the items. He said his old phone also likely contained child pornography.

Police examined Dillon's primary cellphone on May 10 and tagged 220 files as being likely child sexual abuse material.

The majority of the images found on Dillon's phone were of anime-style pornography, which sometimes also depicted child sexual assault. At least five child pornography videos involving girls were found on Dillon's phone. One of the videos involved bestiality.

If convicted of the five charges, Dillon could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.