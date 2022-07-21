Mondragon, one of last from Miami County drug ring, sentenced to 7 years

Jul. 21—TROY — A former Dayton man who pleaded guilty in May to nine felony indictments for involvement in a drug ring that manufactured and sold heroin and methamphetamines in the Tipp City area beginning in 2013 was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison.

Ricardo Mondragon, 32, whose last address was listed in Chicago, was among eight people indicted by a Miami County grand jury in 2016.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt said Tuesday he was part of a "a cartel that was active in Miami County" but whose impact extended beyond state lines.

"This was not just 'dealing drugs.' This organization transported money and drugs across state lines, manufactured drugs and covertly hid proceeds through shell businesses," Pratt said.

Mondragon was arrested late last year by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in California while attempting to enter the country, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

Mondragon originally faced 14 felony indictments but agreed to plead to nine counts in May as part of a deal in which seven years of mandatory prison time was recommended. Charges included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, aggravated funding of drug trafficking (four counts), possession of heroin and possession of meth.

Mondragon told Pratt that the arrest on the charges was his first time in jail. "I wanted to apologize for everything I did. I never did anything like this before," he said through an interpreter.

The sentence recommended for Mondragon reflected his role in the cartel and his involvement while compared to other defendants, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecuting attorney.

Pratt told Mondragon the group's actions "jeopardized community safety and the health of citizens."

Six people have pleaded to the charges from the drug ring indictment and were sentenced to terms ranging from community control to 10 years in prison. Charges against one person were dismissed and one, Jose Galvin, remains at large.

