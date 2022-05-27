Mondragon sixth to plead guilty in major Miami County drug ring

May 27—TROY — A former Dayton man who was indicted with seven others in 2016 for trafficking heroin and methamphetamines pleaded guilty Wednesday in Miami County to nine felony indictments, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Ricardo Mondragon, 32, whose last listed address was in Chicago, was arrested late last year by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in California while attempting to enter the country. Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Mondragon was among a few hundred illegally entering the country when he caught the attention of agents, who matched him to warrants out of Miami County.

Mondragon faced 14 felony indictments issued in 2016.

He agreed Wednesday to plead to nine charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, aggravated funding of drug trafficking (four counts), possession of heroin and possession of meth.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend a seven-year prison term. Mondragon will be sentenced July 19 in county Common Pleas Court.

Five of the others indicted have pleaded and been sentenced to terms ranging from community control to 10 years in prison.

Charges against one defendant were dismissed, according to court records. One of the defendants, Jose Galvin, remains at large, Duchak said.

Investigators said the group brought large amounts of heroin and methamphetamines into the Miami Valley. The indictments alleged that activity took place beginning in 2013.