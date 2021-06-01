Monessen man arrested on gun, drugs charges in Rostraver

Jun. 1—A Monessen man who pleaded guilty to involvement in a 2012 shooting was arrested Saturday outside a Rostraver restaurant while state police were investigating a reported fight involving a gun, according to court papers.

Terrance James Stepoli, 28, is charged with gun and drug violations, fleeing from police and related offenses. Police said they seized drugs, $7,250 and a pistol from him.

Troopers were called to Sweeney's Steakhouse on Rostraver Road after 2 a.m. and found township police ordering several people around a Nissan Altima to show their hands, according to court papers. Police said Stepoli got out of the driver's seat and fled from them before being Tasered as he climbed a chain link fence.

Troopers reported confiscating 130 stamp bags of suspected heroin, ecstasy pills, cocaine and a small amount of marijuana. A previous felony conviction prohibits Stepoli from lawfully having a firearm.

He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bond. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for June 11.

Stepoli, a former high school sports standout, was one of five people arrested in December 2012 on attempted homicide charges. They were accused of chasing and shooting at a man they believed implicated them in the homicide of another man. Stepoli later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy.

He was repeatedly resentenced in that case as his probation and parole were revoked during the last several years, until being released from probation in July, according to online court records. Stepoli is awaiting formal arraignment in a 2019 drug possession case filed by state police. He had been free on his own recognizance in that case since March.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .