Monessen man blames addiction to porn for rape of teen

May 25—A Monessen man on Tuesday said his addiction to pornography ultimately led to what he called an improper relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Daniel Powell, 37, formerly of North Versailles, told a Westmoreland County judge during his sentencing hearing for rape and other offenses he was sorry for his actions with the teen in 2019.

"There are no words I can say. It has been a shame for me. I am ashamed of myself. I am not this man," Powell said. "It was such a low point in my life and I wasn't thinking clearly. I became addicted to porn and started to objectify women."

Powell pleaded guilty in January to felony counts that include rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and child endangerment.

Police said the victim told investigators at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg that Powell forced her into "unwanted" sexual activity when he grabbed her arms and pinned her down at homes in North Versailles and Hempfield. She said the assaults were repeated over a four-month period that ended in September 2019.

In court on Tuesday Powell denied he used force and claimed his victim never fought back his sexual advances.

Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Powell to serve 4 to 8 years in prison and, in doing so, said she believed Powell was remorseful.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti Tyburski argued that Powell should be sentenced to a 10- to 20-year maximum sentence.

Powell has been free on a $25,000 unsecured bond and since January has lived in Monessen with a girlfriend he met online in October.

His girlfriend, Angela Sapone, was the lone witness to testify on Powell's behalf, called him a "caring person."

"He was open and honest with me and admitted he did it," Sapone testified.

Powell was led away from the courtroom in handcuffs to begin his prison sentence after the judge rejected a defense request to delay the start of his incarceration for a week.

