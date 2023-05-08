Monessen man charged with drug offenses after traffic stop

May 8—A Monessen man is being held without bail after state police said they found him with 1 pound of marijuana and 87 stamp bags of drugs during a traffic stop in North Belle Vernon, according to court papers.

Angel Y. Molina, 20, initially gave troopers a fake name when the SUV in which he was a passenger was pulled over Friday around 1 p.m. on Fayette Avenue for an obscured inspection sticker, police said.

The female driver, who authorities said did not have a valid license, told investigators Molina's real name, which they confirmed, according to court papers. Police said the SUV smelled of marijuana and they were given permission by the driver to search it.

In addition to the marijuana and stamp bags, police said Molina was in possession of suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, ammunition, a ski mask and other items. He is charged with drug offenses and false identification.

Molina is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

