Monessen man pleads guilty to receiving package with cocaine hidden in designer boots

Sep. 24—A Monessen man pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy charge in connection with a package delivered to his home that federal authorities said contained cocaine hidden in designer boots, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.

Devon White, 48, is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Federal authorities said White exchanged text messages with a person regarding two packages, one being delivered to White's Athalia Avenue home and the second to his son's Hazelwood residence. U.S. Postal inspectors intercepted the packages on Jan. 27, according to court papers.

Both had approximately a quarter kilogram, or around a half pound, of cocaine hidden inside boots and sneakers, authorities said. The parcels were addressed to fictitious names. Postal inspectors put electronic monitoring devices in the package destined for Monessen and replaced the cocaine with a non-drug substance, according to prosecutors.

When the package was delivered, investigators said White took a photo of one of the electronic devices and sent it to the person with whom he previously communicated about the shipments. As he took the package back outside after writing "return to sender" on it and breaking another electronic device, agents were arriving with a search warrant.

Inspectors said in court papers that White admitted to providing the two addresses for the delivery of drugs.

He faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 13.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .