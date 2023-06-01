Monessen man sentenced to 8 years in prison for possessing child pornography

A Monessen man was sentenced to eight years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said Robert Haggerty had more than 92 images and eight videos showing sexual abuse of babies and toddlers.

Haggerty was also in possession of inappropriate material from a teenager.

In addition to the jail sentence, Haggerty must pay $3,500 in restitution to one of the victims.

His sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

