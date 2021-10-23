Monessen man to serve 10 to 20 years in prison for rape of a child

Oct. 23—A Monessen man will serve up to 20 years in prison for the rape of a preteen.

Quentin Timothy Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of rape, indecent assault and other offenses in connection with a sexual assault last year.

According to court records, police said Simpson showed pornographic images to the girl then raped her.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani imposed terms of the negotiated plea deal that calls for Simpson to serve 10-to-20 years in prison and an additional eight years on probation.

Assistant District Attorney Kelly Hammers said Simpson's victim and her family signed off on the plea deal.

"It is my hope this lengthy jail sentence will give the victim time to heal and protect the public," Hammers said.

Simpson was ordered to begin serving his prison sentence on Friday. He had been free on a $50,000 bond that he posted on April 30, 2020 after serving 72 days in jail following his arrest.

