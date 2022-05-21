Monessen police looking for man accused of using cinderblock in assault, robbery

Monessen police are looking for a man accused of beating another man with a cinderblock during a robbery Friday.

According to our partners at the Trib, 55-year-old Dwayne “Peenie” Grogan assaulted a man at a home in the 200 block of McKee Avenue.

The Trib reports that the victim told police from his hospital bed that Grogan called him and told him to meet at a woman’s house on McKees Avenue. But the victim was struck in the head from behind as soon as he entered the door. Grogan then went through his pockets and stole between $400-$500.

Grogan is a Black male about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Grogan has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and theft.

Police Chief David Yuhasz said anyone with information on Grogan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Monessen police at 724-684-4620.

