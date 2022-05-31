Monessen schools superintendent facing charges for alleged sexual act with man in parking lot

The superintendent of Monessen City School District is facing a number of charges after police say they caught her and a man having a sexual encounter inside a vehicle, according to court documents.

Leanne Spazak has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Court documents allege that on May 22 around 11:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the visitor parking lot at the Nathan Goff Apartment complex in North Charleroi for two people possibly engaged in sexual behavior inside a red pickup truck.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman and a man, later identified as Spazak and Robert Cappelli, partially undressed in the vehicle, according to police paperwork. An officer asked them to stop what they were doing and get dressed.

Police said that both Spazak and Cappelli smelled of alcohol.

Spazak has been the superintendent of Monessen City School District since 2014.

