With monetary prize ban, Springfield outlaws video lottery terminals within city limits

There was no jackpot for video lottery terminals Monday night. Springfield City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that bans them from being operated within city limits.

The ordinance bans any device that offers a monetary prize regardless of the odds of receiving the prize, focusing on the reward aspect of the game rather than the gameplay or rules of play. The game format falls under the state's authority within its gambling laws.

The video lottery terminals, or VLTs, have operated within the state and city through a loophole in state statute, which outlaws "chance games." VLTs are called "no-chance games" as they allow players to view the outcome of the next play before playing — though critics argue the games are still a form of gambling as players are motivated to see the outcome of subsequent, unknown plays. Lawmakers in Jefferson City have debated regulating VLTs for several years but the issue has been tied up by Senate gridlock and efforts to legalize sports betting.

What Springfield's prohibition on monetary prizes does

In addition to prohibiting the use of devices offering monetary prizes, the new city ordinance sets minimum penalties for violations. Each device would constitute a separate offense, and with each offense the punishment becomes harsher. A first offense results in a minimum $500 fine, the second with a minimum $1,000 fine and a third carries a $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail.

Esports facilities that often include cash prizes in tournaments will not be affected by the ordinance. The city's Chief Litigator Chris Hoeman said in those instances the device is independent of the reward, as players compete with each other and the money does not come from the machine itself.

Similarly, traditional arcade games or prize machines would not be regulated by the ban, unless they award gift cards. As the ordinance focuses on cash prizes or prizes that can be easily exchanged for cash, Hoeman said arcades that offer merchandise or toys as rewards would not fall under this ban.

What did council say before voting on the VLT ban?

All council members voted to pass the ordinance. In discussions, they remained cautious and asked legal counsel to verify that esports and arcades would not be among those affected. City Manager Jason Gage said that if in future years new, unintended consequences of the ordinance are discovered, council has the power to amend the change to city code.

Council members noted the volume of supportive feedback they have received from throughout the city. While the discussion of the ordinance was ignited by business owners' complaints about adult game rooms in the Plaza shopping center, the proliferation of VLTs within convenience stores and other businesses around the city was described as a drag on neighborhoods. Councilwoman and co-sponsor of the bill Monica Horton said the problem had long been a concern for those living on the northside before those in the Plaza brought the issue in the limelight.

"We're able to do what folks living in North Springfield did not have the clout to do on their own in 2022," she said.

Mayor Ken McClure said that even operators of devices who have opposed the ordinance have failed to relay a benefit the machines serve for the greater community.

"I find nothing good coming from these devices," he said. "This is not a decision taken lightly, but one made out of necessity."

What happens now?

In answering council's questions, Hoeman said the ordinance would go into effect immediately. On Tuesday, Springfield Police Department officers planned to make the ordinance known to businesses that operate devices that fall under the ban.

Starting Wednesday, police officers will visit the businesses and begin writing citations to anyone still operating the devices, Hoeman said. This may take more time depending on police availability, but he said enforcement is expected to begin this week.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Video lottery terminals banned by Springfield City Council