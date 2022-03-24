Monetary reward being offered to help arrest the alleged killer of Sophia Mason, 8

Merced police are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the alleged killer of 8-year-old Sophia Mason.

Dhante Jackson, 34, has an outstanding murder and felony child abuse warrant for his arrest in Sophia’s death. The child’s body was found inside a north Merced residence where Johnson lived on March 11.

Jackson has been on the run since Sophia’s body was found. Details emerged earlier this week that Jackson may have physically and sexually abused the child prior to her death.

The co-defendant in Sophia’s homicide, her mother Samantha Johnson, 31, is scheduled to be arraigned on murder and felony child abuse charges in Merced County Superior Court on Monday.

Jackson is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he is currently in the San Francisco Bay Area and had been working there before Sophia’s body was found. He also has family in the Bay Area.

Anyone with information about the case or Jackson’s whereabouts can call Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or write to pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers or the Merced police website.