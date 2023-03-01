Monetary rules suggest Fed's policy rate could be lower, report says

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington
Michael S. Derby
·2 min read

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The current stance of U.S. monetary policy is now more aggressive than a slate of rules suggests is needed, according to a report released by the Cleveland Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Based on the median of seven of these policy rules, the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate, or federal funds rate, should be at 4.38% in the current quarter, although the Cleveland Fed report noted that the suggested level could hit 7.7% under some scenarios. The federal funds rate is currently set in the 4.50%-4.75% range.

By the first quarter of next year, this mix of rules points to a 4.31% federal funds rate.

Monetary policy rules offer settings based on a mix of factors, frequently tied to things like inflation and the economy's potential for growth. Many of them are variations of the Taylor Rule, named for its creator, Stanford University economics professor John Taylor.

Fed officials have long noted that while they take stock of monetary policy rules, they do not use them blindly, and that human judgment is essential to good monetary policy. In recent years, real-world monetary policy has often been more stimulative than the rules have called for.

But monetary policy is now in the somewhat unusual place of a more hawkish disposition, and the gap between what the rules call for and what the Fed will do is very likely to grow over time. At the Fed's policy meeting in December, officials penciled in a 5.1% federal funds rate for this year. With inflation still too high relative to the central bank's 2% target, policymakers are likely to revise that number even higher at their March 21-22 meeting.

Last month, New York Fed President John Williams said a year-end federal funds rate of between 5.00% and 5.50% looked reasonable to him. In comments on Wednesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the targeted rate may need to be higher than 5.40% this year.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Italy, France confront 2nd year of western Europe drought

    Bracing for Italy's second consecutive year of drought for the first time in decades, Premier Giorgia Meloni huddled with ministers Wednesday to start mapping out an action plan, joining France and other nations in western Europe grappling with scant winter rain and snow. Meloni and her ministers decided to appoint an “extraordinary commissioner with executive powers” to carry out the government's drought battle plan once it's devised. Italy appointed someone to a similar position to implement strategies against the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 2-year Treasury yield edges down from nearly 16-year high

    U.S. bond yields turn mostly lower Monday morning, though the policy-sensitive 2-year rate remains near a 16-year high, as buyers return to Treasurys.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as rising yields spook investors

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields surged after manufacturing data pointed to persistent price pressures, while comments from Federal Reserve policymakers backed a hawkish policy stance for a longer period. The yield on 10-year notes topped 4% for the first time since November after the Institute for Supply Management's survey showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in February and prices for raw materials increased last month. "The 10-year Treasury is up and that is just a natural headwind to equity valuations," said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

  • Mortgage applications fall to lowest level in nearly 30 years as rates edge higher

    Mortgage loan applications fell 6% over the last week, the MBA reported on Wednesday, a sign housing demand is still getting slugged from high rates.

  • Here’s why the U.S. dollar calls the tune for the global economy

    A recent research paper from the New York Federal Reserve Bank broke down the U.S. currency’s crucial and perhaps outsize role in driving global economic activity, describing its influence as a self-reinforcing “Imperial Circle.” In the final turn of our mechanism, given that the U.S. economy is relatively less exposed to global developments, the contraction of global manufacturing and global trade is associated with a further strengthening of the dollar, reinforcing the circle.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks rise as Wall Street rebounds from worst week of 2023

    U.S. stocks rose on Monday, fueling a rebound from Wall Street's worst week of the year.

  • The U.S. needs more than the CHIPS Act to stay ahead of China: MIT report

    This CHIPS Act is expected to improve America's ability to produce semiconductors in the U.S., but the government needs to do more if it expects the country to maintain its lead over rivals like China.

  • Dow, S&P 500 head for back-to-back losses on rising bond yields, tough talk from Fed officials

    Stocks are lower Wednesday afternoon on weak economic data, rising bond yields and tough talk from Federal Reserve officials on the need for higher interest rates.

  • Why ‘dramatic’ rate repricing could leave stock market facing ‘fits and starts’ rest of year

    Another round of interest-rate adjustments strikes financial markets, putting equities further at risk of missing a sustainable return to an early 2023 rally.

  • Things to do in Vermont: March arts, entertainment events start to bloom

    After a couple of relatively lean months, the slate of music, theater and other performing and visual arts really fills up this month

  • Seacoast Breweries Bracket: Vote for your favorites in round 1

    Craft beer lovers from across Seacoast New Hampshire and southern York County, Maine, this is your chance to choose the best.

  • Stocks and bonds are moving in tandem, something many investors have never seen before. Here’s a strategy for that.

    "For the past 30 years, the correlation between stocks and bonds has been negative." That's now changed, and here's the rub for investors.

  • Gold futures post a third straight session climb

    MARKET PULSE Gold futures finished higher on Wednesday for a third consecutive session. Prices for the precious metal got a boost as the U.S. dollar weakened in the wake of upbeat economic data from China.

  • DoorDash launches its first co-branded credit card with Chase

    DoorDash is launching its first-ever credit card with Chase, the company announced on Wednesday. The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard will provide cardholders the opportunity to earn cash back on delivery and every other purchase made with the card. Cardmembers will get 4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders from merchants on the DoorDash platform, 3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant either online or in-store, 2% cash back on grocery stores either online or in-store and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

  • Accenture, Showing Weakened Relative Strength, Gets The Boot From IBD Long-Term Leaders

    Accenture has failed to blast back above its 40-week moving average in four separate attempts since April last year.

  • Mexico Could Consider Slowing Pace of Rate Hikes, Banxico Deputy Mejia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico could consider slowing the pace of monetary tightening in the coming months since interest rates are already near the level at which they’ll get inflation on a decisive downward trajectory, according to Central Bank Deputy Governor Omar Mejia. Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantag

  • Gas Stoves Are One Step Closer to New Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has voted to seek public input on gas stoves, a potential first step in regulating the appliances. Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonCommissioner R

  • How the EU-China relationship became a casualty of Russia's war in Ukraine

    When European and Chinese officials talk these days, the meetings tend to follow a certain pattern. The Europeans raise Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They ask China to use its influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to help bring the war to an end, emphasising Beijing's special responsibilities as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and urge it not to send military support. Xi Jinping close ties with Vladimir Putin have heightened European concerns. Photo: Sputnik

  • Banks pile into euro zone bond sales as rates shoot up

    Banks are becoming the leading buyers of some euro zone governments' bond sales, taking advantage of surging interest rates as the European Central Bank looks to reduce its presence in the market. Euro zone governments need private buyers to pick up some 400 billion euros ($422 billion) of additional debt this year. Funding needs remain high due to the energy shock that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the ECB, a huge buyer in recent years, will soon start reducing the bonds it holds on its 8 trillion euro balance sheet as it tightens monetary policy to contain inflation.

  • Biden administration considers fuel policy shift to favor ethanol

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss gasoline demand as well as the Biden administration’s push to shift its fuel policy to allow for higher blends of ethanol in gas in some Midwest states.