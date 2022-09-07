Monett man charged in shooting death of father

Sep. 7—MONETT, Mo. — A 27-year-old Monett man is charged with shooting and killing his father after an argument earlier this week.

Michael L. Creekmore is charged in Barry County Circuit Court with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of his father, Robert Creekmore, 50, also of Monett, on Monday. The charges were filed Tuesday by Amy Boxx, prosecuting attorney.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the case, the younger Creekmore told police that he and his father had been getting along earlier Monday, when he made some food for his father upon his request at his home in the 400 block of Second Street.

Afterward, the father went to the basement but began acting belligerent and trying to start a fight with him when he came back up early Monday afternoon, the son told police. He walked away from his father toward his vehicle, which was parked in the front yard of the residence, according to the affidavit.

He told police that his father then ran toward him and tried to kick his feet from under him before punching him in the left side of his head, according to the affidavit. When his father advanced on him again, the younger Creekmore pulled a handgun from his waistband and began firing, police said.

Witnesses told police that they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired, according to the affidavit, which does not elaborate on the substance of the argument.

Creekmore told police that he fired every round in the gun, which had a capacity of 18 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, according to the affidavit. He also told police that his father had no weapon at the time of the shooting and had not made any verbal threats toward him.

Investigators dispatched to the site of the shooting believe, based on evidence at the scene, that many rounds had been fired by the son "standing directly over (his father's) body in the street," although the younger Creekmore couldn't specifically remember doing that "as everything happened so quickly," according to the affidavit.

The son then placed his empty weapon and an extra fully loaded magazine on the hood of his car and called 911, the affidavit states. He was arrested without incident.