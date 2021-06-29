Monett man facing charges that he pointed firearm at officer

Jun. 29—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge decided Monday that there is probable cause for a Monett man to stand trial on charges that he pointed a gun at a detective with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

Associate Judge Scott Sifferman at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court.ordered 39-year-old Bobby J. Smith to stand trial on six felony counts.

Smith is charged with single counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident Feb. 2 on a County Road 1160 near Aurora.

Two Jasper County detectives had made contact with the defendant and a woman at that location and were attempting to detain Smith on warrants when the couple tried to leave and an altercation took place, with Smith accused of pointing a gun at one of the detectives.

According to a probable-cause affidavit and testimony at the hearing, the 9 mm handgun proved to have been reported stolen and a search of Smith's person turned up three bags of methamphetamine and a bag containing cocaine. The document says that Smith is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history.

The judge set July 12 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.