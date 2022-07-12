Monett man sent to prison for sexual abuse of preschooler

Jul. 12—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has sentenced a Monett man to 10 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a 4-year-old girl.

Circuit Judge David Cole assessed Timothy R. Wilson, 39, the prison term at a sentencing hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

Wilson entered an Alford plea to the charge March 14 in a plea deal dismissing a related count of second-degree child molestation and capping the prison time he might receive at 10 years. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the probability of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

The charges were filed in 2020 following a Monett police investigation of disclosures the girl made to her mother and repeated to investigators in an interview at the Children's Center in Monett. The girl told them that Wilson touched her inappropriately in September of that year in his bedroom.

Detective Scott Landreth testified at the preliminary hearing in 2021 that the defendant had admitted to him that he had been lying on the floor next to the girl wearing nothing but a pair of shorts, which accidentally fell down as he stood up, and that he might have touched her then or when he gave her a bath.

