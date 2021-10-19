Monett man waives hearing on drug trafficking charges

Oct. 19—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Monett man waived a preliminary hearing this month on drug charges he is facing in Newton County.

The attorney for Richard A. Fouts, 62, waived the hearing on his client's behalf in writing Oct. 8, and the defendant was ordered to stand trial in Newton County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree trafficking in drugs and possession of a controlled substance. A date for his initial appearance in a trial division of the court has not been set yet, according to electronic court records.

The charges stem from a traffic stop and search conducted by a Granby police officer Nov. 21, 2020, in which Fouts was a passenger of the vehicle.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that a bag containing 92.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a wallet containing $1,669.63 and five alprazolam pills were discovered in the defendant's possession during the traffic stop.