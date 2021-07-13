Monetta man charged with attempted murder in Aiken

Jul. 13—A man from Monetta was arrested Tuesday in connection to a June 18 shooting incident on Sommers Avenue in Aiken.

Laedward L. Williamson, 29, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a stolen pistol, first-degree burglary, grand larceny and driving without a license.

On June 18, officers responded to Sommers Avenue in reference to shots being fired at a residence.

The suspect entered the victim's house with a handgun, shot into the residence and then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

While the victim was talking with responding officers, the suspect called the victim and threatened to return to the residence and "shoot up the house again," according to police.

The victim and several juveniles were in the residence at the time the weapon was fired, according to the report. There were no injuries reported.