Monetta man charged in child pornography investigation

Jan. 27—A Monetta man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Eduardo Rueda-Juarez, 32, is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received information from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office regarding a child pornography investigation.

The information was collected by the South Carolina's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates child exploitation involving technology.

Five warrants were served by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Pornographic files of victims ages 5 to 13 were found on the suspect's iPhone inside his Monetta residence, according to warrants obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Rueda-Juarez was transported to the Aiken County detention center for booking.